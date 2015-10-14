Amount of profit oil from ACG revealed

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ 381 million tons of oil have been produced in "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" field since the beginning of development.

Report informs, the first Vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

He noted that 208 mln tons of oil accounted for profit oil of Azerbaijan. According to SOCAR official, in 9 months of 2015, 23.5 mln tons of oil produced from ACG and 15.5 mln tons from this volume fell to the share of the profit oil: This is 66% of the total production. Apparently, profit oil is increasing year by year. It will reach approximately 75-80%."