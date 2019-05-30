​Amount of expenditure on SGC announced

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/98e49704db8009067cb28d648aefed51/a789b829-9a3b-42c1-96ea-405ebfb712d4_292.jpg

Up to late April, $33 billion in total was invested in the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), SGC Director General Afghan Isayev said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

According to him, $18.8 billion was spent on Shahdeniz 2, which costs $21.9 in total. Works on Shahdeniz 2 have been completed by 92.6%.

He said that expenditures on Southern Caucasus Pipeline amounted to $4.3 billion. The project costs $4.5 billion.

TANAP spent $6.2 billion as at the end of April. The project costs $7 billion. 99% of works on TANAP has been completed.

TAP, which totally costs EUR 4.6 billion, spent EUR 3.6 billion. 87.5% of works on TAP has been completed.