​Amount of expenditure on SGC announced

Up to late April, $33 billion in total was invested in the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), SGC Director General Afghan Isayev said at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.
According to him, $18.8 billion was spent on Shahdeniz 2, which costs $21.9 in total. Works on Shahdeniz 2 have been completed by 92.6%.
He said that expenditures on Southern Caucasus Pipeline amounted to $4.3 billion. The project costs $4.5 billion.
TANAP spent $6.2 billion as at the end of April. The project costs $7 billion. 99% of works on TANAP has been completed.
TAP, which totally costs EUR 4.6 billion, spent EUR 3.6 billion. 87.5% of works on TAP has been completed.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author