Amec closes representative in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Company Amec Process and Energy Limited announced on elimination of representative in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, the creditors within two months may present their claims to the address: Baku, Yasamal district, Str. Jafar Jabbarli, 42.

Notably, the company 'Amec Process and Energy Limited' participated in joint projects with companies AZFEN and TEKFEN.

In addition, the company is a customer of the water injection project on the platform "Chirag-1".

The project was launched in 1999 and completed in 2000.The work covered all manufacturing and installation work, including the installation and assembly of the spool and construction began on the platform "Chirag-1" into the sea.