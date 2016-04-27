"AmCham" leaders meet with "SOCAR CNG"

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 22, Amcham together with PwC and SOCAR held a sparkling cocktail reception within the framework of "Energy, Renewables and Sustainability" Conference.

Report informs, CEO of AmCham Azerbaijan Natavan Mammadova expressed her gratitude to the guests and sponsors for their contribution and support towards the organization of the Conference on “Renewables, Energy & Sustainability”.

Later, Nazim Hajiyev, Director of Advisory Department of PwC took the floor and made a speech on the importance of innovative business structures contending that transition to a low-carbon economy, environmental regulatory legislation and compliance, and the education and promotion of green energy objectives can pave the way for the emergency of innovative business opportunities today.

SOCAR representative Elnur Mustafayev, General director of SOCAR CNG LLC made a presentation on “Compressed Natural Gas as an Alternative Transportation Fuel”.

Mr.Mustafayev gave background information on the company with a focus on the CNG key benefits and major success factors, as well as SOCAR’s commitments to the market. He also updated the audience on the projects done so far and shared some of the future projects and prospects planned for the coming years.