Ambassador: We expect starting of large-scale works for construction of TAP in Italy

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Starting of large-scale works on the project of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Italy is expected. Report informs, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo told reporters.

Commenting on the work on the project TAP, Ambassador G. Cutillo said that after the start of operations in Greece and Albania, in May have already started some preliminary works in Italy, and "we will soon look forward to start large-scale works in this direction both in the sea and on the beach."

“In the first half of year, there was a 50% decline in turnover with Azerbaijan in comparison with 2015”, he added.