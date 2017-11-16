 Top
    Ambassador: US will further work with Azerbaijan to ensure energy security

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT/ The US has long been working with Azerbaijan and other countries in the field of ensuring energy security.

    Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

    "As Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) stated at today's event of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (Amcham), the US companies are very active in Azerbaijan on this process", diplomat said.

    He also mentioned the words of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring regional and global energy security.

    According to the US diplomat, Washington is ready to further cooperate with Baku.

