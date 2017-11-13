Ambassador: US keen to cooperate dealing only with projects meet Azerbaijan's interests

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has today met in Baku with the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert F. Cekuta.

Report informs citing the ministry, stressing that diplomatic relations between the two countries greatly contributed to the cooperation relations in the field of energy, P. Shahbazov stated that the US has always played important role to bring hydrocarbon resources of Azerbaijan to the world market. Today, the US continues its once strong support to the implementation of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project at one time to the projects of the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is its significant segment. Works on the Southern Gas Corridor project, which will provide diversification of energy supply in Europe, are currently being successfully carried out. At the meeting, it was noted that energy security plays an important role in the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

Speaking about strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, the ambassador said the project will also provide a great opportunity for gas supply in the Balkan region.

He said the US will remain a long-term partner of Azerbaijan with the amended and restated agreement on the joint development and production sharing (PSA) for the Azeri, Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli Field, expressed confidence that new projects will further strengthen this partnership. "US interested in cooperation participating only in projects that meet interests of Azerbaijan", the ambassador noted. Robert F. Cekuta said that the necessary support will be further provided to the Ministry of Energy in developing the draft law "On electricity market of Azerbaijan".

They have discussed the next meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Vienna, development tendencies of the oil market, as well as other aspects of energy cooperation.