Ambassador: Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan actively working on energy cooperation

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We are actively working with our Azerbaijani colleagues in the field of energy cooperation. This is one of the issues that directly on the agenda of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani dialogue. "

Report informs, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Toyly Komekov said that to journalists. He recalled that important issues of cooperation of the three countries were discussed in January this year during a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan and prospects for their development marked in detail.

Touching upon the cooperation between Baku and Ashgabat in the transport sector, the ambassador said that two countries are important transport links between Asia and Europe: "I am proud and happy to see that Azerbaijan is creating transport infrastructure of global importance, such as the construction of the port in Alat, highways, railway Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.All these projects are important for us ", - the diplomat said.

He noted that Turkmenistan is also actively developing transport projects, noting commissioning of the railway Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran. According to him, in order to enter the Asian markets Ashgabat promoting the construction of the highway and the construction of the port of Turkmenbashi, which will accept all types of vessels, from oil tankers to bulk carriers.The ambassador said that the port has all the conditions for the receipt and processing of 20 million tons of cargo annually, "This gives us the opportunity to develop relationships."

T.Komekov also stressed that there is an active work on transport project Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey in the framework of the transport ministers of the three countries: "It gives us the opportunity to connect our transport hubs, including increasing opportunities of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.It actually will be re-creation of the historical Silk Road".