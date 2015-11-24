Ambassador: TAP is executing according to schedule

Baku. 24 November.REPORT.AZ/ Execution of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project continues according to schedule and will end in 2020.

Report was told in Caspian European Club, Dimitrios Tsoungas, Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan said in the meeting with delegation of 'Caspian Energy' led by Natalya Aliyeva, President and Editor-in-chief of 'Caspian Energy International Media Group'.

Problems arising during realization of project are resolved, Ambassador said.

In the meeting, cooperation issues in the framework of 'Caspian European Club' and 'Caspian Energy International Media Group', opportunities for expansion of relations in the level of Azerbaijani-Greek business community discussed.

Bilateral relations develop rapidly in all possible fields, D. Tsoungas said.

He also stated existence of opportunities for expansion cooperation in many directions, development of bilateral relations. Ambassador emphasized operation of three Greek companies in Azerbaijan.

'Various projects are realized in Azerbaijan with participation of Greek side. For example, 'Carteco' company won UN project recently in the field of environment. In addition, we should not forget opening ceremony of I European Games held in Baku. Art director of that great project was Greek, too. It was a very beautiful view', Ambassador said.

'I observe great development in bilateral relations during last two years. Both sides are satisfied with each other and wants to continue cooperation. It is true that it will take some time, but, in fact, it is better to approach the goal step by step. In such case cooperation will be more stable and comprehensive', D. Tsoungas said.