Ambassador: TAP project a priority for Italy and Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ TAP project is a priority for Italy and Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari said.

"This project unites the interests of Europe. Because it gives an opportunity to get alternative sources of energy", the ambassador said.

Commenting on some discontent in Italy regarding the TAP project, the ambassador said that there were certain problems, but they are resolved and would not hinder implementation of the project:

"This does not mean that such issues will restrain the project. All these problems are solved taking into account the very close friendly and strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy”, he added.