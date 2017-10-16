Ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor is one of most important projects in world

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most important and large-scale projects worldwide.

Report informs, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said at the Azerbaijan-U.S. business forum in Baku.

R. Cekuta noted that Azerbaijan is an important country for the United States: "Azerbaijan is also the only country bordering Iran and Russia. The United States also attach importance to the Silk Road. Relative discussions were held in Washington last week. We should think how we can contribute to prosperity of Azerbaijan".