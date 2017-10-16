 Top
    Ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor is one of most important projects in world

    Robert Cekuta: We should think how we can contribute to prosperity of Azerbaijan© Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most important and large-scale projects worldwide.

    Report informs, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said at the Azerbaijan-U.S. business forum in Baku.

    R. Cekuta noted that Azerbaijan is an important country for the United States: "Azerbaijan is also the only country bordering Iran and Russia. The United States also attach importance to the Silk Road. Relative discussions were held in Washington last week. We should think how we can contribute to prosperity of Azerbaijan". 

