Greek Ambassador: Almost all problems with TAP project eliminated

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of 10 km pipeline fully completed today in the Greek sector, 80 km of the pipeline within the project of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) almost completed.

Report informs, said Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan Dimitrios G. Tsoungas at a meeting with Azerbaijani students.

"In the past TAP project problems have been eliminated, including technical and financial order. At the moment, almost all the problems have been corrected. Process of laying has already begun. 555 km of 850 km of the pipeline laid through the territory of Greece", he said.

The ambassador recalled that the issue of implementation of the TAP will be discussed at the third meeting of the Advisory Board of the project "Southern Gas Corridor", which will take place on February 23 in Baku at the level of energy ministers of the participating countries.

"Greek Minister of Energy will also participate in this event", added D. Tsoungas.