Ambassador of Belgium: Nakhchivan-an example for European countries in the field of renewable energy

Nakhchivan. 22 September. REPORT.AZ / Nakhchivan can be an example in the development of renewable energy sources for some European countries.

Report informs that Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bert Schoofs said at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the European days in Nakhchivan.

The Ambassador said that Belgium and Azerbaijan cooperate in the development of alternative energy sources and noted that Nakhchivan plays active role in this field by developing solar energy.

"Nakhchivan not only speaks, but also acts. In this regard, Nakhchivan may be an example for some countries of Europe," said Schoofs.