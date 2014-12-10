Ambassador: Azerbaijan is ready to pump oil from Kashagan to Europe

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ready to supply Kazakhstan with diesel and to pump oil from Kashagan to European market.

Report informs the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zakir Hashimov said in the interview to KazTAG.

Azerbaijan is ready to provide its transit potential for friendly countries. Kazakhstan is also free to use this route.This year transportation of Kazakh oil via the Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan oil pipeline to Europe has been restored.We believe that after the launch of the Kashagan field the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through the Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan will increase, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zakir Hashimov says.

Azerbaijan on the Silk Way was the gateway between Asia and rich Europe. Although in this direction, there are various transportation routes through Azerbaijan, Baku - Tbilisi - Ceyhan is considered the shortest among others. Therefore, the attractiveness of this route specified in economic profit , says the Ambassador.

Azerbaijan is ready to pump this oil. The pipeline was designed to pump oil in the amount of how much it will be necessary for Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, he stresses.

According to Z. Hashimov, Azerbaijan has great potential for exporting diesel fuel and lubricating oils to Kazakhstan.

Today the trade turnover between the countries amounted to 371 mln dollars in 2013, and in the near future it is expected to reach 500 mln dollars.In this case, "there is an agreement on the implementation of the necessary work in order to increase commodity turnover at least 1 bln dollars, he added.

Between 2002 and 2013, Kazakhstan has invested 5.2 mln dollars in the fixed capital of Azerbaijan.In this case, only the last 2 years in Kazakhstan's economy has been invested 132 mln dollars of direct investment of Azerbaijan.In Azerbaijan there are 52 companies with Kazakh participation, while in Kazakhstan registered 723 companies with Azerbaijani investments.