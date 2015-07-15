Ambassador: Iran is interested in energy projects of the region

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran is interested in participating in energy projects of the region. Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said at the press conference, commenting on the possibility of the participation of Iran in the project TANAP, after the lifting of sanctions.

The ambassador stated that, Iran is rich in natural gas reserves and therefore the projects like TANAP arouse interest.

Iranian diplomat said, the issue of the possibility of participation in this project at the moment is being considered by the Iranian side, and soon will start negotiations with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).