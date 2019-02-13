Ambassador: One third of Czech cars operate owing to fuel produced from Caspian oil

© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/151ce3c3d2e208d65a35fca73b41508a/0df49ede-2857-42b9-8cdf-df848f532378_292.jpg

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ / "The past year can be called a year of new dynamic in the relations between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan, which creates the basis for strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries and search for new joint projects," Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert said.

"All indicators of Azerbaijani economy make it possible to say that difficulties caused by a decline in oil prices over the past few years have been successfully overcome, the biggest part of reforms fully justified themselves and now we can feel that Azerbaijan is confident about the future," Ekert said.

According to the diplomat, to a certain extent such achievements üere possible owing to the successfully developing partnerships with the Czech Republic.

“By the information for 2018, the Czech Republic is the fifth major trade partner of Azerbaijan and the ninth largest foreign investor," Milan Ekert said.

The Ambassador noted that every year more than two million tons of oil is sent from the Sangachal terminal to the Czech city of Kralupy over the Vltava.

"We can say without exaggeration that one third of Czech cars operate owing to the fuel produced from Caspian oil," the Czech diplomat said.