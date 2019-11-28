Ambassador: Completion of TANAP construction is a very significant event for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Europe

With the implementation of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan will make a significant contribution to Europe’s energy security, Report informs citing Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozöral told journalists.

“On November 30, the opening ceremony of the second phase of the Trans-Anatolian pipeline will be held in the Ipsal region of the Turkish province of Edirne. Thus, the construction of TANAP is coming to an end, which means that it is fully ready for gas supplies now to Europe. This is a very significant event for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Europe. We have always said that Azerbaijan will make a great contribution to ensuring the energy security of Europe thanks to TANAP and, in general, to the Southern Gas Corridor. Now it is a reality. Upon completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) next year, Europe will receive another important alternative source of gas,” the ambassador said.

TANAP, as a project, was divided into two phases - to Eskişehir and to Ipsala, respectively. The part of the project to Eskisehir, providing gas supplies to Turkey, was completed last year.