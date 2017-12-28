Ambassador: Belarus ready to receive Azerbaijani oil for processing

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus is considering the possibility of supplying Azerbaijani oil by SOCAR for further processing at the Belarusian plants.

Report informs, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference.

"Ukrainian transit oil pipelines were not ready for transshipment of oil, and transshipment by rail is costly. With the use of pipelines a profit considerably increases. Next year, we intend to update the pipeline infrastructure on the territory of Belarus in order to develop supplies of Azerbaijani oil through the pipelines of Ukraine", ambassador said.

Azerbaijani oil products refined at the Belarusian refineries can be sold in countries where SOCAR is most active.

"We are ready to cooperate in order to open filling stations in Belarus, we are ready to discuss this issue," ambassador said, commenting on the possibility of opening a network of SOCAR brand filling stations in Belarus.

"This issue is solved in cases of interest from SOCAR and possible oncoming traffic," Akhramovich noted.