Ambassador: Azerbaijan will become largest foreign investor in Turkey after opening of the STAR refinery

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan will become the largest foreign investor in Turkey after opening of the STAR Rafineri, Report informs citing Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral.

"Today, Turkey is the largest investor in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan will become the largest foreign investor in Turkey after opening of the STAR Rafineri plant.

Notably, the opening of the STAR oil refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) constructed in Aliağa region in Izmir, Turkey, will take place on October 19.