 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan will become largest foreign investor in Turkey after opening of the STAR refinery

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan will become the largest foreign investor in Turkey after opening of the STAR Rafineri, Report informs citing Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral.

    "Today, Turkey is the largest investor in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan will become the largest foreign investor in Turkey after opening of the STAR Rafineri plant.

    Notably, the opening of the STAR oil refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) constructed in Aliağa region in Izmir, Turkey, will take place on October 19.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi