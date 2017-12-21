Alternative sources in electricity production of Azerbaijan will make 7-8%

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ / The share of alternative and renewable energy in total electricity production of Azerbaijan is expected to be 7-8% this year.

Report informs, deputy chairman of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) of Azerbaijan, Nurali Yusifbeyli said.

Yusifbeyli said the main part of energy is produced at hydroelectricity power stations: “Biotechnologies come the second. Baku Solid Waste Incineration Plant, which has no analogs in the region, produces an average 200 million kWh energy/year based on 4G technologies.

The agency official said that this year 60% electricity supply to subscribers in Nakhchivan was generated from alternative energy sources: "Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic aims to supply all subscribers with renewable energy sources by 2018".

Yusifbeyli also clarified the news about decrease of electricity produced at solar and wind plants: “The decrease is only related with water power plants and volume of incoming water. We expect production of 35-36 million kWh electricity from solar power plants this year as compared with last year. It is 5-6% more than in 2016.”