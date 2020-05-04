​Alternative energy production ups during pandemic

The share of alternative energy systems in the global energy production increased by 4 percentage points to 30%, Report informs, citing IEA Global Energy Outlook.

In the reporting period, the electricity production from renewable energy sources rose 5% globally. At the same time, electricity production from the usual sources declined.

Moreover, according to daily data collected for 30 countries, global CO2 emissions are expected to decline by 8%, or almost 2.6 gigatonnes (GT), to levels of 10 years ago.