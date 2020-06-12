Alternative energy in transport sector: International practice and Azerbaijan

The use of traditional energy is one of the factors that cause global warming, environmental pollution, intensively combustion of oxygen, an increase of harmful wastes, human-made disasters, deforestation. On the other side, the depletion of hydrocarbon resources necessitates saving fuel around the world. Therefore, the world countries prefer to use alternative energy sources. US, Canada, Germany, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Japan, and China are among the leading countries in this field.

One of the sectors in which the traditional energy sources have spread is the construction of road traffic infrastructure and logistics operations. It’s deniable that the use of standard fuel in railway and surface transport damages the ecology. For this reason, the manufacture of hybrid-cars is preferred globally, and renewable energy sources are used in the construction of the road transport system. We want to speak about some advantages of using alternative energy and the potential of Azerbaijan to shift to this type of energy.

By saying alternative and renewable energy sources, we mean solar, wind, and hydro energy. German ranks first for the use of solar power. This type of energy is more useful than other sources in terms of the base price, ecology, and inexhaustibility. Moreover, the construction of wind plants takes less time than the creation of traditional stations.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries having a favorable condition for wind plants. Notably, the Absheron Peninsula, Caspian Sea coastline, and islands in its northwest, Ganja-Dashkesen and Sharur-Julfa territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are favorable areas for wind plants.

As for solar power, these plants don’t cause a greenhouse effect, air pollution, radiation of heat to lower layers of the atmosphere. They are cleaner, have a longer service life, and almost zero exploitation costs.

Azerbaijan’s natural climate allows an increase in the production of electricity and heating power by using solar energy. Yearly sunny hours in Azerbaijan are in the range of 2,400-3,200. That is, the sunshine in Azerbaijan is higher than in other countries.

As of the use of alternative energy in road transport infrastructure, world practice is a good sample. Us, China, France, the Netherlands, and Georgia have tested solar panels on motor roads and bike lanes. For instance, there are roads covered with solar panels in the US, which produce energy to meet the demand of houses, enterprises, and automobiles. Along with providing power, these panels also heat and light up the road. The surface of the panels is covered with a layer that is durable against the sunbeam. Because of being uneven, these panels prevent slide of cars on rainy and snowy days. Also, LED lamps have been installed under these panels to light up the road. Traffic signs can also be pained on these roads. We can see a similar practice in France, too. Although the solar panels on the streets in France, which have been constructed since 2016, have not LED lamps and fiber internet, they are more durable and less costly than in the US. China is also among the countries using alternative energy sources in the transport sector. In the Netherlands, there are bike lanes that produce solar power. One of these lanes in the Netherlands produces 70 kWh of energy in a day.

We also can benefit from Turkey’s practice in this field. A large number of investments have been made in alternative energy technologies in Turkey for some years. Most of the investments are made in the wind, solar, and biofuel energy technologies. In some cities, metro and express trains with electrical systems are used more than municipal buses consuming energy obtained from biofuel and natural gas. Production of local automobiles consuming renewable energy is one of the priorities. Turkey also uses traffic lights, auto barriers that work with solar power.

World countries also use alternative energy in railways. For example, Hungary has Kiralyret Forest Train (Kismaros), India has Kalka to Shimla trains. Moreover, foreign countries such as France, the Netherlands, Great Britain, use alternative energy to provide railway lines with electricity.

Although Azerbaijan has been using alternative energy for a long year, it is not used widely in the housing and transport sector. The reasons for this may include expensive energy plants, people’s little information about it, and other factors. At the same time, the electricity in Azerbaijan is cheaper than in European countries, and therefore, alternative energy does not prevail. However, in January 2020, contracts were signed with two private companies on the energy sector. But most of the investments in this field in Azerbaijan was made by the state. Azerbaijan needs a legal base for the development of this sector.