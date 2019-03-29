​All plants at STAR Oil Refinery put into operation

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and company management paid a working visit to Aliagha province on March 28, viewed the current state at Petkim, STAR refinery, SOCAR Terminal and SOCAR’s other enterprises, and attended the meeting of STAR Oil Refinery Management Board, Report informs citing SOCAR.

It was noted at the meeting that significant progress was obtained in production indicators as compared to early 2019. During five months, main repairing works were completed and all plants of the refinery were put into operation. STAR NEZ supplied its first naphta to Petkim in January, and put diesel and aircraft fuel to sale in February. STAR NEZ was provided with the latest technologies.

The annual processing capacity of the Refinery is 10 million tonnes. Main products are diesel (4.8 million tonnes), aircraft fuel (1.6 million tonnes), naphta (1.6 million tonnes), liquid petroleum gas, mixed xylene, petroleum coke. The Refinery is located in Aliagha peninsula. Along with STAR Refinery, SOCAR also operates the Petkim petrochemical complex, a wind power plant and the SOCAR Terminal in Aliagha province.