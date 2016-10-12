Alexander Novak: All necessary permits obtained for Turkish Stream

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ All the necessary permits have been obtained for Turkish Stream.

Report informs citing the TASS, Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said after a meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission.

According to him, constructive dialogue between the Turkish and Russian sides on obtaining permits is underway, as and when necessary, Turkish side in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement will provide such permissions to the company.

Minister of Economy of Turkey Nihat Zeybekçi also said there was no problem with obtaining permits for the project.