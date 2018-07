© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "It is very important for Italy to be a part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC)". Report informs, Alberto De Santis, Italian political analyst, said at the summit of Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe held in Baku.

A.Santis said that TAP is important for its country in terms of diversifying energy sources: "The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Azerbaijani gas are of fundamental importance for Italy."