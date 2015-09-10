Albanian Minister: "Europe attaches great importance to TAP project"

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is very important for Europe.

Report informsç Minister of Energy and Industry of Albaniaç Damian Gjiknuri said during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland in Tirana.

According to the minister, TAP gas pipeline project is also very important for Switzerland: "Today, we held discussions on Industry and Energy with Ditmir Bushati. In particular on TAP project, implementation of which is very important for Switzerland.

Switzerland, in 2014-2017 allocated 88 million Swiss francs (about 90 mln USD) for the development of Albania's energy and industry sector.