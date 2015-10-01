Albanian government allocates new territories for TAP

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ At yesterday's meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Albania it was decided to allocate new territories for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.Report informs referring to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency, to this end, 50,867 square meters of land allocated for Trans Adriatik Piepeline AG.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Albania on the development of agricultural and water management Zasi Alban noted that these lands are exempted from duties.

Military police will guard real estate and other assets in allocated areas in Tirana, Elbasane, Korca, Kukes, Lezha and Vlora.

TAP pipeline is designed to transport gas from the field "Shah Deniz-2" to Europe.On the territory of the pile at the Turkish-Greek border, he will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) and will run through Greece, Albania and the bottom of the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy.The first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Europe is scheduled at the end of 2019 - early 2020.

BP, SOCAR and Statoil control each - 20% of TAP, Fluxys- 19%, Enagas - 16% and Axpo - 5%.