Albania issues lisence for gas supply via TAP

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Albanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ERE) has issued a license to TAP AG consortium, which is engaged in construction of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), for transportation of natural gas.

Report informs citing foreign media that ERE has decided to license TAP AG for a 25-year term from the start date of the operation.

Referring to the decision, the company shall submit to the ERE no later than 12 months from the beginning of the pipeline operation the full documentation showing ownership rights on the assets and functions it has to perform under the required license on the territory of Albania.

TAP had filed an application to the ERE for licensing in December last year.

TAP project envisages transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.