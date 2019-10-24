​Albania intends to buy gas within TAP expansion

Albania intends to buy gas within the expansion of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy of Albania Ilir Bejta said in Baku, Report informs.

"Within the phase 1 of TAP, Albania will not buy Azerbaijan’s gas. However, Albania expressed its intention to buy gas if it is decided to expand the volumes," he said.

He noted that the demand for gas will be 1.2 billion cubic meters at that time.

He also spoke about the works carried out in Albania and noted that construction of pipes in Albania part of TAP has been completed: "Construction of compressor station has also been completed. We do our best to complete the works timely."

As for creation of a gas distributing network in the country, he said that they developed Master Plan jointly with SOCAR.

Notably, the TAP pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially supply Europe with 10 billion cubic meters of gas produced within the framework of the Shah Deniz-2 project annually. On the territory of Kipoi, near the Turkish-Greek border, the pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy.