AIOC reduces associated gas delivery to SOCAR by 21%

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ In 2018, Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) delivered an average of 6.4 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.3 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility, down 20.7% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

An agreement on joint development and shared distribution of production from the block of ACG fields was signed on September 20, 1994. AIOC was established in February 1995.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).