Afghanistan intends to increase range and volume of oil products from SOCAR

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has today met with a delegation led by Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Ajmal Ahmady.

Report informs citing SOCAR that the sides expressed their interest in establishment and development of long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan. It was noted that Azerbaijan’s oil products entered Afghan fuel markets in the recent years, and opinions were exchanged on extension of cooperation at the state level.

Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Ajmal Ahmady provided information about Afghanistan’s fuel market, and expressed interest in development of cooperation with SOCAR towards economic diversification and offered SOCAR to increase the range and volume of products exported to Afghanistan.

Notably, SOCAR currently carries its sales, transportation and trade operations in 100 sales points in more than 40 countries around the world.