Advisor of A+A Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan plays an essential role in restoration of ancient Silk Road - VIDEO

Azerbaijan plays an essential role in the restoration of Ancient Silk Road, Andreas Baumgartner, Advisor of A + A Kazakhstan Companies, former partner of Tony Blair Associated, told Report during the Caspian Week, a platform for global ideas at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The expert said that Azerbaijan, located along the Ancient Silk Road, at the crossroads of East, West, North, and South, has an ancient and glorious past: "With such a history, Azerbaijan is still contributing to the development of cooperation and relations between other countries. Thanks to its role in the restoration of the Ancient Silk Road, Azerbaijan paved the way to exporting cargo to the east, north, and south. I mean both non-oil and oil products. This road is also essential for oil transportation. It is already clear that the world needs additional corridors."

The expert also touched upon the activity of the Caspian-Black Sea consortium: "The consortium seeks to accompany Kazakhstan and other regional countries in developing and implementing projects that meet global challenges. We also try to revive the ancient history of the Silk Road. As is known, Azerbaijan plays a great role in this process. We're taking steps to strengthen cooperation between the Caspian and the Black Seas further."

The expert stressed the importance of the platform dedicated to the Great Caspian region.

"The platform gathers people from regional countries, America, Europe, Asian countries, and other countries. Through this platform, they familiarize themselves not only with opportunities and importance of the Great Caspian region but also with its objectives. This platform will help them get the answers to all questions related to the region."