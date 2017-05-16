Additional 4 wells to be drilled at Gunashli platform No.11

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continues reconstruction works for drilling of additional 4 wells at Shallow-water Gunashli field.

Report informs referring to SOCAR.

The maintenance works carried out by the Oil and Gas Trust pursuant to the order of "Azneft" Production Union (PU) of SOCAR. As a result of work, 4 well mines and guide tube were immersed.

Cementing work have been completed, monifold block was built and technological lines drawn. Gas heat exchanger installed and linked to the existing system. The work carried out in accordance with security and safety with all modern requirements. The work is nearing completion.

The wells are expected to produce 80 tons of oil and 10,000 cubic meters of gas daily.