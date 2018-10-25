ADB to allocate next trench for reconstruction of power grid in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Two years ago we signed a contract with Azerbaijan as part of the loan agreement on the investment program of reconstruction of the power grid, financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The first trench has already been transferred. Negotiations to pay the second trench are underway," ADB vice president Wencai Zhang said.

Report informs that Zhang also unveiled the economic outlook on Azerbaijan: "ADB has recently updated the Asian Development Outlook. Azerbaijan's GDP has risen by 1.7% this year and a 2% economic growth is expected in 2019. If the private sector in Azerbaijan develops and investments grow, this indicator may exceed 2%.