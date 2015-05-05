 Top
    ADB to allocate 750 million USD to Azerbaijan

    The investment agreement signed today

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The investment agreement in an amount of 1 billion USD was signed between Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Azerbaijani government to improve the operation of "Azerishiq" company.

    Report informs, the agreement was signed by ADB vice-president Vensay Zhang (Zhang Wencai), the Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and the head of "Azerlight" OJSC Baba Rzayev.

    According to the agreement, ADB will allocate a loan in an amount of 750 million dollars. The remained 250 million dollars will be financed by the government.

