ADB to allocate 750 million USD to Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The investment agreement in an amount of 1 billion USD was signed between Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Azerbaijani government to improve the operation of "Azerishiq" company.

Report informs, the agreement was signed by ADB vice-president Vensay Zhang (Zhang Wencai), the Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and the head of "Azerlight" OJSC Baba Rzayev.

According to the agreement, ADB will allocate a loan in an amount of 750 million dollars. The remained 250 million dollars will be financed by the government.