Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Asian Development Bank (ADB) has replaced Expansion Project Manager for "Shah Deniz-2" in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Baku office of ADB.

According to information, Roland Pladet has replaced Megan Wolf in this post.

Notably, the Asian Development Bank has proposed the financing for Southern Gas Corridor, including the project "Shah Deniz-2" in the framework of Multi-Tranche Financing Facility (MFF).