    Manager for $1 mln ADB project in Azerbaijan changes

    In December 2016, ADB made a decision on allocation of $ 1 bln for 'Southern Gas Corridor' project

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Asian Development Bank (ADB) has replaced Technical Support Project Manager for "Shah Deniz-2" investment plan in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Roland Pladet has replaced the bank's manager on the mentioned project, Megan Wolf in this post.

    Notably, in October 2016, R.Pladet replaced M.Wolf in the post of Expansion Project Manager for "Shah Deniz-2" in Azerbaijan.

    Total amount of the grant allocated for the above-mentioned technical support project is 1 mln USD. The grant project considers the investment plan and carrying out all the works till the first tranche.

    Notably, in December 2016, ADB made a decision on allocation of 1 bln USD for the "Southern Gas Corridor" project.

