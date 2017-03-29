ACG’s high output rates will continue for decades

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The high output level on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will continue for several decades.

Report informs, BP Chief Operating Officer (COO) of production, transformation and carbon Gordon Birrell said at today's briefing.

He noted that 3 billion barrels of oil have been produced from ACG since 1997: "This is a very productive field, and high level of production will continue for several decades, but the world practice shows that output level is gradually decreasing. The task of BP as an operator is to manage the process".

G. Birrel said that the figures for 2016 are high and BP was in compliance with all commitments: "The British Petroleum intends to organize an absolutely safe labor activity. Last year was safe for BTC project. From the date of commissioning in 2006, 3,500 tankers of oil were exported. The main export accounted for ACG."

He also introduced new regional director of the company, Gary Jones, who expressed satisfaction with his appointment: "It's a great honor for me. The portfolio in Azerbaijan is a very important part of BP's aggregate portfolio. After that I will do my best to build work on basis of Gordon's leadership experience."