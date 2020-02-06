​ACG reduces associated gas delivered to SOCAR

During 2019, Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) delivered an average of 5.7 million cubic meters per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.1 billion cubic meters in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility.

Report says, citing BP-Azerbaijan, that the remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), Chevron (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).