​ACG produces 7 million tonnes of oil in Q1

During the first quarter of the year, Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

Total ACG production for the first three months of 2019 was on average 571,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 52 million barrels or 7 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (43,000 b/d), Central Azeri (146,000 b/d), West Azeri (128,000 b/d), East Azeri (100,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (96,000 b/d) and West Chirag (58,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the first quarter, 119 oil wells were producing, while 42 wells were used for water and 7 for gas injection.

In the first quarter, ACG completed 4 oil producer wells.