ACG produced 8 mln tons of oil in Q1 of 2016

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production.

Report informs, the draft report of the operator - BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd says.

Total ACG production for the quarter was on average 651,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 59 million barrels or 8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (46,000 b/d), Central Azeri (155,000 b/d), West Azeri (116,000 b/d), East Azeri (69,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (139,000 b/d) and West Chirag (126,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the first quarter of 2016, 95 oil wells were producing, while 41 wells were used for gas or water injection.

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGCVidesh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).