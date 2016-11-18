ACG produced 24 mln tons of oil in first three quarters of 2016

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) production for the three quarters was on average 644,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 176 million barrels or 24 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (53,000 b/d), Central Azeri (149,000 b/d), West Azeri (116,000 b/d), East Azeri (74,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (127,000 b/d) and West Chirag (125,000 b/d) platforms.

Report informs referring to the 3rdquarter 2016 results of BP-Azerbaijan.

Notably, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production.

At the end of September, 102 oil wells were producing, while 45 wells were used for gas or water injection. Out of these wells five were among BP’s top 10 producing wells around the world as of the end of September 2016. In addition, three of Shah Deniz wells are also among BP’s top 10 producing wells globally.

ACG completed 13 oil producer wells, 4 water injection wells and 1 gas injector well during the first three quarters of 2016.

The agreement on 'Shah Deniz' perspective area exploration, development and production sharing was signed June 4, 1996. 'Shah Deniz' production sharing agreement was ratified on October 17, 1996. Participants to the agreement are: BP (operator - 28.8%), AzSD (10%), SGC Upstream (6.7%), Petronas (15,5%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%) and TPAO (19%).