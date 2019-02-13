ACG operating expenditures up about 11%

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, BP spent about $505 million in operating expenditure and $1,150 million in capital expenditure on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) activities, respectively up $49 million or 10.7% from 2017 and down $30 million or 2.5% in comparison to year earlier, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.