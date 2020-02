The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields is predicted to produce 186.7 million barrels of oil this year, down 10.4 million barrels from 197.1 million barrels in 2019, Report says, citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, the ACG produced 26,237 million tonnes of oil in 2019, a drop of 2,498,700 tonnes or 8.7% from 2018.