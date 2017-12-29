ACG forecasts production figures in 2018

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of crude oil production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields block, located in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is predicted to be 28 mln tonnes (204.4 mln barrels) in 2018.

Report informs, due to decline in production, this figure is less by 7.3 mln barrels or 3.45% compared to this year (211.7 mln barrels) .

Notably, production volume from ACG in 2016 was over 31.1 mln tonnes or 230 mln barrels. 22 mln tonnes of oil produced from ACG block in 9 months of 2017.