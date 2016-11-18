ACG delivered nearly 2 bln cubic metres of associated gas to SOCAR

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the first three quarters of 2016, ACG delivered an average of 7.2 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.97 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan, the volume of associated gas declined by 27%. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

Notably, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed on September 20, 1994 in Baku by the Government of Azerbaijan and a consortium of 11 foreign oil companies. In February 1995, Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) was established. AIOC controls field block on behalf of BP.

Participants in the project are the companies BP (35,8% - operator), SOCAR(11,6%), Chevron (11,3%), Inpex (11%), Statoil (8,6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6,8%), Itochu (4,3%), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (2.7%).