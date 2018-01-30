About 100 mln AZN to be allocated to SOCAR for gas supply

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Level of gas supply in Azerbaijan must be increased from 93% to 95% by the year end.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the conference dedicated to the results of fourth year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018".

"I think that for this indicator we are on the world's leading places. Taking into account our relief, we will see again how complicated work it is. Therefore, 93% level of gas supply is a good indicator today. However, we must know that there are still many villages that do not have gas lines. It is planned to allocate about 100 mln AZN to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the state budget this year for these purposes. The company should carry out these works for a short period of time and gas supply must reach 95%. Then, next year, we will consider what steps should be taken to lay gas pipelines in remote mountainous villages", he said.

In addition, the head of state said that there is no problem in the country with electricity and new large power station should be put into operation this year: "This station is already being constructed for several years and “Şimal-2” power station will launch this year. Generating power of the station is 400 megawatts. It is a very large station, it will give us additional potential and of course, first of all, will increase our export capacities. Because problems with electricity in the country have been solved and we will have additional export opportunities. However, investment projects large enough will be implemented in the regions this year in the direction of construction of new substations, power lines, replacement of the lines and transformers, namely, reconstruction and modernization of the power economy".