A pier overhauled at 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Oil and Gas Construction Trust of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has completed major overhaul of platform piers No. 1637 and 1956 in "Oil Rocks" field, at the order of the "Azneft" Production Union.

Report informs citing SOCAR, 364 piles were installed during the overhaul at the 1050-meter-long pier, 133 riegel main beams, 120 trusses, 613 reinforced concrete pans and 433 above-water metal contacts installed. 1,200 meters long fire water line was constructed in the facility, 4, 020 square meters of area was asphalted.

The works have been carried out in compliance with all modern requirements for safety and labor protection. It is expected that the facility will be commissioned in coming days.