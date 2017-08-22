Last of missing oilmen found and handed over to family - UPDATED

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the works for search and rescue of missing oilmen in determined sectors in accordance with plan of the headquarter including leading specialists of Ministry of Emergency, Ministry of Defence, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, established in national center for management of ships movement of State Maritime Administration, in conformity with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2016, on some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), last of the missing oilmen was found and handed over to his family.

Report informs citing the staff office.

Notably, Asadov Samir Atabala, whose dead body was found, was the last of the missing oilmen.

Thus, all corpses of the missing oilmen were found as a result of search and rescue operations carried out by the headquarter and handed over to their families, search and rescue operations have been completed.

