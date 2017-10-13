99% of construction work in Carbamide Plant completes

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Works on the Carbamide Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), which is under construction in Sumgayit, have been completed by 99.3%.

Report informs, the Plant's Director Khayal Jafarov said at Argus Azerbaijan International Petroleum Summit 2017, held in Baku.

According to him, 98.1% of the total works have been carried out at the plant: "Engineering works, procurement completed by 100%, installation works by 88.5%".

Kh. Jafarov also noted that construction works will end late this year, plant will be launched next year. He said that in September this year, 14 mln man-hour safe work has been implemented in the plant, this figure will reach 15 mln man-hour in January.

He added that 2,200-3,600 people worked during the plant's construction period. There will be 300-350 employees during the operation period.

According to Kh. Jafarov, 650-660 thousand tons of carbamide will be annually produced in the plant: "150-200 thousand tons of this volume considered for domestic market, the remaining for export. Turkey will be the main export route. Georgia, other Black Sea and Mediterranean countries may also become export routes".

He said that the plant is being built within framework of “State Program on the reliable food supply of population” (2008-2015) and “State Program for the Development of Industry” (2015-2020), endorsed by appropriate order of the President Ilham Aliyev. Agreement for projecting, procurement and construction aimed at building carbamide production enterprise was signed between SOCAR and Samsung Engineering Co.Ltd (South Korea) on March 13, 2013. According to contract, after completion of construction works, Samsung Engineering will carry out all necessary tests and will provide the enterprise to SOCAR completely ready for use. Haldor Topsoe (Denmark) and Stamicarbon B.V (the Netherlands) are licensors of the plant for production of ammoniac and carbamide respectively. Finnish company Neste Jacobs Oy provides consulting and independent inspection services on project management.